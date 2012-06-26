Késley Bassini

Step 3 Checkout page

Késley Bassini
Késley Bassini
  • Save
Step 3 Checkout page checkout dropdown clean design
Download color palette

This is a shot of one of the checkout steps I am working on. It is a accordion checkout process.

Big thanks to Shaun Moynihan for the invite.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Késley Bassini
Késley Bassini

More by Késley Bassini

View profile
    • Like