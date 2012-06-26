White River Design

Reseller Business Cards

White River Design
White River Design
  • Save
Reseller Business Cards apple reseller business cards logo cutout mr systems wood
Download color palette

I saw an idea like this done some time ago, so I thought I would draw my own in Illustrator. The concept was to make the card appear cutout in the shape of the Apple logo, and to also design the company a new logo in the process...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
White River Design
White River Design

More by White River Design

View profile
    • Like