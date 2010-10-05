Luke L

Plex HTML Viewer
Been working on a very simple export system for the new Plex. It churns out a set of JSON files containing all movie information and associated meta data. I just need to style it up into something more beautiful now, if anyone has any suggestions/ideas for a theme please say.

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
