Tornadoes & Turkey Vultures 3D

3d anaglyph vulture skull tornado illustration drawing pen ink
3D anaglyph for red/blue glasses. Adapted from my original pen & scratchboard illustration.

Full image @ http://bradalbright.blogspot.com/2012/06/tornadoes-and-turkey-vultures.html

Rebound of
Tornadoes and Turkey Vultures
By Brad Albright
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
