Ben Thayer

Sketchabet

Ben Thayer
Ben Thayer
  • Save
Sketchabet typography benthayer thayer vector graffitti street
Download color palette

Some typography I'm working on at the moment - very early doors but quite excited about it so wanted to share!

Let me know what you think! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Ben Thayer
Ben Thayer

More by Ben Thayer

View profile
    • Like