Haiti Trip

Fellow designers,

My wife will be traveling to Haiti in less than two weeks to provide relief and help to workers at an orphanage—Maison de Lumiere—or, “The Lighthouse”—in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. If you feel compelled to donate to the cause, you can find more information here.

Your thoughts and prayers are immensely appreciated.

Best and be well,
Tony

Photo Credit - Peter Pereira

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
