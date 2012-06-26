Connor Gaughan

Flat UI

Connor Gaughan
Connor Gaughan
  • Save
Flat UI flat ui no layer effects simple
Download color palette

Wanted to try and create a few UI elements without any layer effects. Something flat but still engaging enough that it stands out on it's own.

Any others that you would like to see that's not here?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Connor Gaughan
Connor Gaughan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Connor Gaughan

View profile
    • Like