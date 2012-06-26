Brandon Rike

Classic Dark Collar

Brandon Rike
Brandon Rike
  • Save
Classic Dark Collar dark collar logo vintage old heritage artisan typography letterhead masthead
Download color palette

In the long process of building out elements for Dark Collar. May find myself with a handful of logos to use for different applications.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Brandon Rike
Brandon Rike
Art Direction & Design for The Music Industry

More by Brandon Rike

View profile
    • Like