Skapalón

Tag closeup

Skapalón
Skapalón
  • Save
Tag closeup tag tourist slider grunge paper texture ribbon
Download color palette

A closeup of a tag we're using on top of an image slider for a tourist website that we're close to finishing.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Skapalón
Skapalón

More by Skapalón

View profile
    • Like