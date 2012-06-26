Thomas Van Der Vennet

Curled Shadows [CSS]

I know there's some debate about curled shadows, but i wanted to give it a try to make an animated version of it.

Code isn't really optimized, did it just to relax and experiment.

Give it a try

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
