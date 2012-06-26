Nick Stewart

Evo Logo Dribbble

Nick Stewart
Nick Stewart
  • Save
Evo Logo Dribbble logo logotype identity evolution e-media
Download color palette

This is the start of reworking my logo. Im going for a modern, sleek, and strong look. I feel like its missing something but can't put my finger on it. If anyone could help that would be greatly appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Nick Stewart
Nick Stewart

More by Nick Stewart

View profile
    • Like