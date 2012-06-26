Adam Schweitzer

Hope & Trust

Hope & Trust type ampersand pencil hand drawn
LCBC recently asked me to do an illustration and blog post to go along with it for their 20 Something's group, Saturate. This was what I came up with!

Here is a link to the full blog post:
http://saturateonline.lcbcchurch.com/2012/06/hope-trust

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
