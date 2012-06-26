Jeff Broderick

Social Connect

Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Hire Me
  • Save
Social Connect connect facebook twitter button blue
Download color palette

Spent a long time trying to figure out the best way to simplify the signup/signin process.

Here are two of my social buttons. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Your mom's favorite product designer designer.
Hire Me

More by Jeff Broderick

View profile
    • Like