NUMERICS

NUMERICS numerics finance vibrant firm consulting banks hedge funds ali effendy private professional initials n logo services identity abstract arrow mark symbol
Description: Identity for finance consulting firm based in Singapore. Numerics will offer consulting services to banks, hedge funds, private banks and financial institutions and educational services to finance professionals.

Concept: The mark depicts the company's initial "N" & represents an arrow that stands for 'moving forward'.

