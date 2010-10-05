Jeremiah Chiu

NE Entertainment ID/Brand
Budget Branding for NE Entertainment. Collaboration with @kkwalker. Stickers will be used for business cards, letterheads, envelopes, and "NE-thing" else they want to stick their logo to. Option number 1.

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
