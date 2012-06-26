James Bratten

Vintage Drink Logos 2

James Bratten
James Bratten
  • Save
Vintage Drink Logos 2 james bratten skinnyd logo drink vintage
Download color palette

The client liked the first round so much he decided he wanted one for himself and his wife!

00d68127d6a8c5f547d4600a5d73c8fe
Rebound of
Vintage Drink Logos
By James Bratten
View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
James Bratten
James Bratten

More by James Bratten

View profile
    • Like