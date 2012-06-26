Georgi Dimitrov Erase

Apple killer apple killer georgi dimitrov erase graffiti wall torino italy 2012 art mural
Small part from my last piece in Torino,Italy.
For more photos click here http://graffart.eu/blog/2012/06/erase-new-mural-at-picturin-mural-art-festival-torinoitaly2012/

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
