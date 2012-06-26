W A L K I N G S T I C K

5x5 Simulcast

5x5 Simulcast logo logo mark symbol
Rejected logo for an online conference and simulcast. WiFi indicator, talk bubble, arrows pointing to the x.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
