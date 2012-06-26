This is my new take on the tired old save meme. I want to rid the world of the archaic floppy disk. The floppy doesn't even make sense on handheld devices or cell phones.

I refer to my new take on save as, "pinwheel" or "swirl". I haven't yet done this, but I think the "pinwheel" could rotate when clicked (either clockwise or counter) to indicate it is processing without a redundant "please wait" circle graphic.

What are your thoughts on this new meme for save?