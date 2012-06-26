Jef Lippiatt

Save Icon

Jef Lippiatt
Jef Lippiatt
  • Save
Save Icon iconography save user interface button
Download color palette

This is my new take on the tired old save meme. I want to rid the world of the archaic floppy disk. The floppy doesn't even make sense on handheld devices or cell phones.
I refer to my new take on save as, "pinwheel" or "swirl". I haven't yet done this, but I think the "pinwheel" could rotate when clicked (either clockwise or counter) to indicate it is processing without a redundant "please wait" circle graphic.
What are your thoughts on this new meme for save?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Jef Lippiatt
Jef Lippiatt

More by Jef Lippiatt

View profile
    • Like