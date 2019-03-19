Ernst van Woerden

fries of delight

Ernst van Woerden
Ernst van Woerden
  • Save
fries of delight blue and yellow design blue and yellow blue delight fries of delight hamburger icon motion animation ui micro interaction after effects motion design animation 2d animation design
Download color palette

(this is part of a not completely serious piece I wrote about hamburger menus and why you shouldn't use them: https://medium.com/@Seriousness/the-hamburger-menu-why-youre-doing-it-wrong-7cdc796abe65)

Using the hamburger menu to spark delight.

One word: micro interactions. If done well, micro interactions can become macro in a big way.

We all know micro interactions are the cornerstone of Good User Experience (GUX).

Here is an example of a micro interaction that will spark delight immediately.

Ernst van Woerden
Ernst van Woerden

More by Ernst van Woerden

View profile
    • Like