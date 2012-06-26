Collin Corcoran

University Place Apartments Logo

Collin Corcoran
Collin Corcoran
  • Save
University Place Apartments Logo logo monogram type typography design university corealis housing apartments graphics mark buffalo buffstate college exchange
Download color palette

Working on a logo family for a new development client, these logos would pair with each other graphically to help emphasize the two housing projects near Buffalo State College. UP is the overhead company and the Exchange is the sub-division. Feedback appreciated!

Collin Corcoran
Collin Corcoran

More by Collin Corcoran

View profile
    • Like