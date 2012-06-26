Jenny Lee

The 24th Year

Today is my birthday, and I wanted to take a moment and think about all the fun that was had during the past year. I wrote a few word about it too, if you are interested: http://blog.jennyalee.com/2012/06/26/the-24th-year/

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
