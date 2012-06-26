(Animated) Dropdown

Timothy Whalin

Expanding on my last shot, here's a drop down menu for my latest UI project. I've been iterating on a few solutions to complex problems over the past few days. Really liking this direction.

Would love your feedback.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
