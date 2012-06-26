Ian Dale

The Old Ones - 2

Ian Dale
Ian Dale
  • Save
The Old Ones - 2 painting illustration portrait photoshop brush grayscale creature character black and white digital painting
Download color palette

Really happy with a couple new digital painting studies. Focusing on black and white illustration to keep it simpler for now, but still able to experiment with some old photography/daguerreotype styles.

You can see the full image here:
http://playskillfully.blogspot.com/2012/06/old-ones.html

Ian Dale
Ian Dale

More by Ian Dale

View profile
    • Like