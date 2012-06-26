Brittany Phillips

Parker's Nursery Wall

Parker's Nursery Wall nursery interior deisign typography
Being a typography lover, I am pretty pumped about how soon-to-arrive baby girl's nursery wall came out. Mom and I hung it over the weekend after months of combing flea markets, ebay and antique malls. We even each made a couple of them.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
