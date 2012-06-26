Brandi

Dodgeball Team dodgeball sports sport logo team branding tshirt design
Another quick design workout before diving into a project. Our team meeting got a little off-track and jokes about starting a dodgeball team came up. Ran with the inspiration and mocked this up! We would totally own on the court.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
