Travis Hines

Rocketr teaser

Travis Hines
Travis Hines
  • Save
Rocketr teaser teaser homepage rocketr coming soon
Download color palette

I joined an interesting startup a few weeks ago, and am happy to launch a teaser for our new application:

https://rocketr.com/

Request an invite and we'll add you to our beta list for an early preview.

We have a new blog as well, to document the uphill battle of building a business:

http://blog.rocketr.com/

More to come in the next several weeks.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Travis Hines
Travis Hines

More by Travis Hines

View profile
    • Like