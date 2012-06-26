Jordan Bell

cheeze

cheeze typography script hand-lettering contiq patterns textures
"te amo también"

A little fun with textures and lines inspired by Ryan Feerer's latest obviously. We have a Cintiq up here at the office and so I decided to have some fun. Like? or... love?!

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
