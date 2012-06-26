Eliza Hack

Do Work Son

Do Work Son hand lettering freehand typography type handdrawn motivational monday letters colors hand drawn motivational monday lettering color hand letters
Motivational Monday

Sometimes Mondays can be the worst! This is a series of hand drawn and typeset quotes, lyrics, or interesting sayings to get you inspired, pumped up, and ready to kick Monday's behind!

More at www.ecerdeiros.com/MotivationalMonday.php

