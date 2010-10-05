Greg Beldam

Headquarters App Icon 2

Greg Beldam
Greg Beldam
Hire Me
  • Save
Headquarters App Icon 2 app icon headquarters iphone sketch curl
Download color palette

Fixed the page curl, and changed to a sketchy style.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Greg Beldam
Greg Beldam
Product designer & design leader.
Hire Me

More by Greg Beldam

View profile
    • Like