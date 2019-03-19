Yulia Belyaeva

UI Kite - NBC News​​​​​​​ - UI/UX

Yulia Belyaeva
Yulia Belyaeva
  • Save
UI Kite - NBC News​​​​​​​ - UI/UX interaction web site web uxui design ux ux design ui pack ui kit ui typography promo figma nbc news nbc interface guideline gui design sistem design brand
Download color palette

Study case created for course of Coursera "Interface Designer. Introduction to the specialty". My task was to create UI kit for the NBC News.

If you're in need of UI/UX or 3D – let's keep in touch!

Project inquiries: 
juliabelyaeva15@gmail.com

Find me on: 
Behance l  Dribbble l  Medium

© 2021, Copyright Yulia Belyaeva

Yulia Belyaeva
Yulia Belyaeva

More by Yulia Belyaeva

View profile
    • Like