UI Kite - NBC News​​​​​​​ - UI/UX

Study case created for course of Coursera "Interface Designer. Introduction to the specialty". My task was to create UI kit for the NBC News.

If you're in need of UI/UX or 3D – let's keep in touch!

Project inquiries:

juliabelyaeva15@gmail.com

Find me on:

Behance l Dribbble l Medium

© 2021, Copyright Yulia Belyaeva