Garth Humbert

Brendans

Garth Humbert
Garth Humbert
  • Save
Brendans logo harp
Download color palette

Constructing brands. For the record - that is not the Guinness logo. It's a harp, the official symbol of Ireland - and what the client wanted ;-)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Garth Humbert
Garth Humbert

More by Garth Humbert

View profile
    • Like