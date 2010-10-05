Jeremiah Chiu

Lumpen Magazine 115

lumpen magazine publication art culture politics cabrini green punk
Cover of Lumpen Magazine, Issue 115. An homage to Cabrini Green, in it's final daze, ((was) right behind the Plural studio). Free! at your local Chicago hip spots. Download the full issue at lumpen.com soon, (or now, if this is later).

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
