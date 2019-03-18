Emma Comtois

AR Experience—UI Elements

Emma Comtois
Emma Comtois
  • Save
AR Experience—UI Elements ar augmentedreality ux ui design ux-ui ui furniture design design midcentury modern midcenturymodern midcentury illustration gouache brushes 30daychallenge
Download color palette

day 19 — ar experience ui elements
challenge: use gouache photoshop brushes to illustrate examples of midcentury modern design and then put those illustrations into an augmented reality experience

Emma Comtois
Emma Comtois

More by Emma Comtois

View profile
    • Like