Lighthouse Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
(concepts for sale)
Final 4 concepts for a personal financial consulting partner, who wanted to focus his identity on the lighthouse, as that's resembling light/success and vision for his client's businesses.
I've also incorporated the road/path to the star, to represent the 'journey to success' story of his clients.
Do you have any suggestions on how to improve these? Appreciate your feedback! :)