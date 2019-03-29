Good for Sale
Lighthouse Logo consulting finance star way path road success logo design light lighthouse modern logo abstract

(concepts for sale)
Final 4 concepts for a personal financial consulting partner, who wanted to focus his identity on the lighthouse, as that's resembling light/success and vision for his client's businesses.

I've also incorporated the road/path to the star, to represent the 'journey to success' story of his clients.

Do you have any suggestions on how to improve these? Appreciate your feedback! :)

