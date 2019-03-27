Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Success Star

Success Star modern brand identity logo design logo abstract successful consulting star way road path journey success

Developing some concepts for a personal financial consulting partner, and this one is a bit different approach but with similar values.

I've also incorporated the road/path to the star, to represent the 'journey to success' story of his clients.

What do you think? :)

- We believe in the impact of branding.
