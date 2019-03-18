Dave Whitley
Design systems and color

Design systems and color theme accessibility variables color dark mode design system
I recently published an article on how we approached color for our design system. Accessibility, theming, color generator, variables, dark mode, and more!

https://automattic.design/2019/03/11/a-design-system-approach-to-improving-usability-through-color/

Posted on Mar 18, 2019
