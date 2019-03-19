Good for Sale
Vision Sensor Logos

Vision Sensor Logos brand identity visual identity logo logo design eyes technology scent sensor view eye vision

Vision Logos

Vision Logos

Vision Logos

(concepts up for sale)
Exploring some concepts for the odor/scent sensor technology.

These concepts are mostly based on vision (eye) and sensor (dynamic, shooting, beams).

The company name is based on initial letter A, hence the versions 3 and 4 are more keen to letter A.

Would appreciate your feedback :)

- We believe in the impact of branding.
