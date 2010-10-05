Brad Colbow

Flight Control

Brad Colbow
Brad Colbow
  • Save
Flight Control
Download color palette

I've been playing around a lot with media queries (with the help of the amazing Bridget Stewart) This shot and the one before it show how some of the templates we're using for our iPad magazine Sideways are working out.

B16d98eda41c90d58d08ad7bbef0af5a
Rebound of
Flight Control 2
By Brad Colbow
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Brad Colbow
Brad Colbow

More by Brad Colbow

View profile
    • Like