Mexican hieroglyph

Mexican hieroglyph hieroglyph illustration mexico
I tryed to emulate a hieroglyph from the Mexican culture using a geometric technique. The color palette is inspired in a real hieroglyph from Quetzalcoatl sculptures.

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
