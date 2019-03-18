Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Monogram Letter DG / GD Logo

Monogram Letter DG / GD Logo typography logo logo for sale centurion trojans sparta trojan guard security spartan legion war helmet legionary roman knight soldier orange typographic letters gd dg monogram
Download color palette

Monogram logo composed of two overlapping letters G and D. This simple typographic logo can be used for many companies and organizations, but especially for safety, technology, industry, innovation, security.

Logo for sale at www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=135300

