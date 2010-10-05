Brendan Falkowski

Skinny Ties / Identity remade

Skinny Ties / Identity remade logo identity rebrand skinny ties ff enzo
Helping out a new client Skinny Ties with their ecommerce strategy.

Phase 1: Retune identity. Complete.
Phase 2: Realign site. Under way.

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
