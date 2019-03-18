Beauty Salon Homepage

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey all,
Want to share with you a project i worked on a while ago. This is a homepage for a beauty salon with a very unique vision of modern beauty and style. The challenge was to combine funky and catchy illustrations with classical beauty salon atmosphere and values.
Check out the full version at the 2nd shot.
Behance case: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119536555/Beauty-Salon-Website