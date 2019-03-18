Nadzeya Ananyeva

Beauty Salon Homepage ui design web-design homepage design dark colorful black and white bright beauty salon
Hey all,
Want to share with you a project i worked on a while ago. This is a homepage for a beauty salon with a very unique vision of modern beauty and style. The challenge was to combine funky and catchy illustrations with classical beauty salon atmosphere and values.
Check out the full version at the 2nd shot.

Behance case: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119536555/Beauty-Salon-Website

