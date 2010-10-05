Type in progress

Aaron Sittig

Making a push to get an entire typeface finished in two weights. Been using the excellent Glyphs instead of Fontlab and so far it's been awesome, at least up to this stage of the process.

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
