Ty Wilkins

Monocle

Ty Wilkins
Ty Wilkins
Hire Me
  • Save
Monocle sao paulo building sun map monocle editorial illustration
Download color palette

Portion of a map illustration for Monocle created in collaboration with Brent Couchman.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Ty Wilkins
Ty Wilkins
Brand Director
Hire Me

More by Ty Wilkins

View profile
    • Like