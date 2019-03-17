Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Clément Casanas

J Dilla Foundation Concept #1 🍩 - Slideshow study / Music player

Clément Casanas
Clément Casanas
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello 👋

One of my favorite artist, I wanted to make a concept for his foundation.

A quick slideshow study !

Long Live Dilla.

Cheers!

Credits :
Photography - B+ / Waajeed / J Dilla Foundation promotional video

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

Clément Casanas
Clément Casanas
Art Direction & Design 🙃 Discover some stuff ↓
Hire Me

More by Clément Casanas

View profile
    • Like