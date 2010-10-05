Marshall Bock

Phocus Icon Updated

Marshall Bock
Marshall Bock
  • Save
Phocus Icon Updated iphone app icon green
Download color palette

Here's an update for my app icon. The previous one was way too dark overall and looked like a black hole on the homescreen when compared to the factory icons. Plus, this version has fewer elements and is generally more representative of the app.

Feel free to tear it apart : )

Ca2a97394b5d6ba9fea55e3a8bf54083
Rebound of
Phocus Icon
By Marshall Bock
View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Marshall Bock
Marshall Bock

More by Marshall Bock

View profile
    • Like