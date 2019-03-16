Aleksandar Savic

Chilled Frieza

Chilled Frieza master roshi dots icon character design flat design chilled frieza vector piccolo line illustration goku frieza friends dragonball character avatar animation 2d
Ok, lets start with Chilled Frieza and I will soon post the entire metamorphoses of this character. At the end I will print out a poster with all stages on one page.

Let me know the version you prefere? The dotted one or without?

Frieza rgb
Rebound of
Frieza
