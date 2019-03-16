Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
frame2std

Food On Point Equation

frame2std
frame2std
  • Save
Download color palette

Inspired by Broklin's logo design and equation had the pleasure to create this animation. 😊
Thanks for watching!

Foodonpoint 4x
Rebound of
Food on Point - Logo
By Broklin Onjei
frame2std
frame2std

More by frame2std

View profile
    • Like