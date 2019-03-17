Allison Kunz

Midnight in Makawao

Midnight in Makawao tropical memories night drives car truck sunset purple poster plam tree palm leaf illustration ocean beach surf summer hawaii
This is what I remember from late summer drives home through the jungles of Makawao.

If you couldn't tell I love design.
